Foreign Bribery Offence and its Enforcement in Eastern Europe and Central Asia

This cross-country report analyses the legislation on foreign bribery and its enforcement in Eastern Europe and Central Asia. While the report focuses on 25 countries participating in the Anti-Corruption Network for Eastern Europe and Central Asia (ACN), it also includes examples from OECD countries. The report is based on data provided by the ACN governments in the form of replies to questionnaires as well as additional desk research. It also reflects discussions and examples of good practices that were presented during the ACN meetings. The report was prepared in 2015.