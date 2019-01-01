Anti-corruption reforms in Mongolia

Petty corruption has been gradually declining in Mongolia, but in general corruption is widespread. Anti-corruption laws and action plans are poorly implemented. The Independent Authority Against Corruption (IAAC) has continued and somewhat stepped up its policy coordination and prevention work, however it lacked independence, resources, and necessary support from state bodies to fully exercise its mandate. Mongolia has also made enforcement efforts to address pervasive grand corruption: several high-level officials were convicted and a number of investigations are ongoing.