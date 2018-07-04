This document contains the progress update and assessment of implementation of recommendations from the Fourth Round of Monitoring of the Istanbul Anti-Corruption Action Plan for Ukraine.
Istanbul Anti-Corruption Action Plan Fourth Round Monitoring
Progress update for Ukraine
Report
Implementing the OECD Anti-Bribery Convention
Share
Facebook Twitter LinkedIn
Abstract
In the same series
-
10 December 2023
-
19 October 2023
-
10 October 2023
-
12 July 2023
-
20 June 2023
-
12 June 2023
-
12 June 2023
-
12 June 2023
Related publications
-
1 July 2024
-
20 June 2024
-
18 June 2024
-
11 June 2024
-
6 June 2024
-
22 May 2024
-
29 April 2024
-
14 March 2024