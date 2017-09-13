Anti-Corruption Reforms in Tajikistan

Tajikistan has been focusing on monitoring of the implementation of the existing Anticorruption Strategy 2013-2020 and the Action Plan for its implementation. The Agency for State Financial Control and Fight against Corruption, which is responsible for monitoring, has taken certain steps to strengthen this monitoring mechanism such as introducing more frequent, annual monitoring instead of biennial, and administrative liability for failure to implement measures under government anticorruption programs and their implementation plans. However, it is noted in the Report that generally, the monitoring, as well as the implementation of the abovementioned anticorruption policy documents, need to be more thoroughly improved with emphasis on quality and analytical content.