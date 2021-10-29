Charting the path towards implementing the Paris Agreement Progress in Eastern Europe, the Caucasus and Central Asia: Policy perspectives

This document provides a brief overview of the state of play in eleven EECCA countries – Armenia, Azerbaijan, Belarus, Georgia, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Moldova, Tajikistan, Turkmenistan, Ukraine and Uzbekistan – in terms of international commitments on climate action (including updates to Nationally Determined Contributions) and domestic green economy reforms and strategy development. The country profiles aim to take stock of actions across the region in the lead-up to the 26th United Nations Climate Change Conference of Parties (COP26) in Glasgow.