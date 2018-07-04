Skip to main content
Login on your MyOECD account
  • English
  • Cette page n'est pas disponible en Français

Istanbul Anti-Corruption Action Plan Fourth Round Monitoring

Progress update for Kazakhstan
Report

More info

DOI
https://doi.org/10.1787/b45285b9-en
Authors
OECD
Tags
Implementing the OECD Anti-Bribery Convention
Download PDF

Cite this content as:

OECD (2018), Istanbul Anti-Corruption Action Plan Fourth Round Monitoring: Progress update for Kazakhstan, Implementing the OECD Anti-Bribery Convention, OECD Publishing, Paris, https://doi.org/10.1787/b45285b9-en.
Go to top