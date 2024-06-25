Skip to main content
Login on your MyOECD account
  • English
  • Cette page n'est pas disponible en Français

Diversifying Kazakhstan’s Exports

Institutions, Policies, Infrastructures
Report

More info

DOI
https://doi.org/10.1787/7f9cd8aa-en
Authors
OECD
Tags
Download PDF

Select a language

English
русский

Cite this content as:

OECD (2024), Diversifying Kazakhstan’s Exports: Institutions, Policies, Infrastructures, OECD Publishing, Paris, https://doi.org/10.1787/7f9cd8aa-en.
Go to top