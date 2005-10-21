This report includes two main parts: the update presented by the government of Azerbaijan about national actions to implement the recommendations, which were carried out since the previous update in December 2004; the summary of the expert opinion by Goran Klemencic, Slovenia, and Valts Kalnins, Latvia, and of the discussion, which took place at the Istanbul Action Plan meeting on 20-21 October 2005, Paris, France.
Anti-Corruption Reforms in Azerbaijan
1st Round of Monitoring Under the Istanbul Anti-Corruption Action Plan