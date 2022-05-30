This pilot monitoring report assesses Moldova’s anti-corruption framework and practices based on the criteria to test the new methodology for the 5th round of monitoring under the Istanbul Anti-Corruption Action Plan. The report analyses Moldova’s anti-corruption policy, including the development of an evidence-based anti-corruption strategy, adoption of legislative provisions and establishment of dedicated bodies responsible for the enforcement of these provisions. For each area of analysis, the report identifies areas for improvement and provides recommendations.
Anti-Corruption Reforms in Moldova
Pilot 5th Round of Monitoring Under the Istanbul Anti-Corruption Action Plan