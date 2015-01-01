Prevention of Corruption in the Public Sector in Eastern Europe and Central Asia

This cross-country report on prevention of public sector corruption analyses the preventive measures that have proven to be effective and successful in Eastern Europe and Central Asia. The review focuses on twenty-one countries in Eastern Europe and Central Asia and includes examples from OECD countries. The report is based on questionnaires that were completed by governments, NGOs and international partners in participating countries. In addition, good practice examples presented during expert seminars in 2013 and 2014, contributions by the Advisory Group and additional research also feature in the report. The majority of the report was prepared in 2014.