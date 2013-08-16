Anti-corruption Reforms in Eastern Europe and Central Asia

During several past years countries in Eastern Europe and Central Asia have introduced important anti-corruption reforms. However, corruption remains high in the region. This report identifies progress achieved in the region as well as remaining challenges which require further action by countries. The report analyses three broad areas of anti-corruption work, including anti-corruption policies and institutions, criminalisation of corruption and law-enforcement, and measures to prevent corruption in public administration and in the business sector. The analysis is illustrated by examples of good practice from various countries and comparative cross-country data.



The report focuses on eight countries in the region which participate in the OECD/ACN initiative knows as the Istanbul Anti-Corruption Action Plan which including Armenia, Azerbaijan, Georgia, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Tajikistan, Ukraine and Uzbekistan. It also presents examples from other countries in the region to give a broader perspective for the analysis. The report covers the period between 2008 and 2012, when the second round of monitoring of Istanbul Action Plan countries was implemented, and is based on the results of this monitoring.