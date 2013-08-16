Skip to main content
Login on your MyOECD account
  • English
  • Cette page n'est pas disponible en Français

Anti-corruption Reforms in Eastern Europe and Central Asia

Progress and Challenges, 2009-2013
Report

More info

DOI
https://doi.org/10.1787/9789264201903-en
Authors
OECD
Tags
Fighting Corruption in Eastern Europe and Central Asia
Download PDF

Select a language

English
русский

Cite this content as:

OECD (2013), Anti-corruption Reforms in Eastern Europe and Central Asia: Progress and Challenges, 2009-2013, Fighting Corruption in Eastern Europe and Central Asia, OECD Publishing, Paris, https://doi.org/10.1787/9789264201903-en.
Go to top