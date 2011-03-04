Skip to main content
Asset Declarations for Public Officials

A Tool to Prevent Corruption
Report

https://doi.org/10.1787/9789264095281-en
OECD
Fighting Corruption in Eastern Europe and Central Asia
English
русский
Tiếng Việt

OECD (2011), Asset Declarations for Public Officials: A Tool to Prevent Corruption, Fighting Corruption in Eastern Europe and Central Asia, OECD Publishing, Paris, https://doi.org/10.1787/9789264095281-en.
