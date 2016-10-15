Mongolia is a fledgling democracy that undergoes rapid transformation. Exploration of significant mineral resources exacerbated governance and corruption challenges. Mongolia has started a number of important reforms, including in the anti-corruption area, but they are far from producing sustainable results. The joint first and second monitoring rounds report on Mongolia takes stock of the anti-corruption developments in the country, tracks progress or lack of it and recommends further actions.
Anti-corruption reforms in Mongolia
Istanbul Anti-Corruption Action Plan Round 1 and 2 Monitoring Report, 2015