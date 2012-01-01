Corruption Prevention at Local Level in Eastern Europe and Central Asia

This cross-country report on prevention of corruption at local level focuses on mechanisms, which strengthen integrity in local governments. The primary focus is on initiatives that originated and were implemented at the local level. The broader national anti-corruption frameworks are reflected as well in order to describe the context and take into account that local and national efforts often intertwine closely. The review focuses on Eastern European and Central Asian countries participants of the Anti-Corruption Network for Eastern Europe and Central Asia (ACN) and features also examples from non-ACN OECD countries and international practices.