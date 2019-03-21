Anti-corruption reforms in Uzbekistan

The monitoring report analyses and assesses recent trends in the fight against corruption in Uzbekistan. It is noted as positive that, for the first time in many years, reforms have been initiated in many areas at the highest political level of the country, which are often radical in nature. These measures are at an early stage of development or implementation and it is therefore too early to assess their practical impact. While welcoming such endeavours, the report critically assesses the state of affairs in various areas of public administration related to anti-corruption activities and makes a number of detailed and specific recommendations aimed at fundamental changes in legislation and enforcement practices.