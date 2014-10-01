Istanbul Anti-Corruption Plan

The Istanbul Anti-Corruption Action Plan (IAP) is a sub-regional ACN programme of mutual reviews which involves nine countries. Armenia, Azerbaijan, Georgia, Russia, Tajikistan and Ukraine joined this initiative at the ACN General Meeting in September 2003 in Istanbul, Turkey. Kyrgyzstan joined the Action Plan in October 2003 and Kazakhstan – in December 2004. Uzbekistan joined the Action Plan in March 2010. Mongolia joined the Istanbul Action Plan at the ACN Steering Group in December 2012. Other ACN and OECD countries, international organisations, and civil society participate in the implementation of the Istanbul Action Plan as monitoring experts, donors and hosts of various events