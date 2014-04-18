Anti-corruption reforms in Mongolia

Combatting corruption is recognised to be a high-priority issue in Mongolia and is mentioned in main political documents and statements of public officials. At the same time, no anti-corruption policy document was approved in Mongolia since the expiration of the previous one which covered period of 2002-2010. The review report welcomes the on-going development of the new anti-corruption strategy, which included extensive public consultations, and recommends adopting the new strategy and action plan as soon as possible. An effective high-level mechanism (e.g. a national council) should be set up for anti-corruption policy co-ordination and implementation; it should be sufficiently independent from the government, represent different branches of power and include a meaningful representation of the civil society, be supported with adequate resources including dedicated staff. The report recommends that reports on anti-corruption strategy and action plan implementation be regularly prepared and made public.