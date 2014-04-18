Anti-Corruption Reforms in Tajikistan

In the past several years the declared political will to fight corruption led to the launch of some initiatives in Tajikistan; these initiatives, if effectively implemented, could make a serious contribution into the development of the anti-corruption system in the country. Once the first anticorruption national strategy expired the new strategy to counteract corruption for 2013-2020 was developed and adopted in a timely manner. It is hard however to judge to what degree it was based on the results of the monitoring of the previous strategy and of the holistic study of the corruption since the document contains no reference to either. The strategy itself, its implementation action plan and mechanisms of its monitoring and control contain certain deficiencies which can create challenges for its effective implementation.