This report analyses the progress made by Armenia in carrying out anti-corruption reforms and implementing the recommendations of the Istanbul Anti-Corruption Action Plan (IAP) the Third Round of Monitoring Report on Armenia adopted in October 2014. It focuses on anti-corruption policy, prevention of corruption, enforcement of criminal responsibility for corruption and prevention and prosecution of corruption in the higher education sector.
Anti-corruption reforms in Armenia
4th round of monitoring of the Istanbul Anti-Corruption Action Plan