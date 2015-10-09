Anti-corruption reforms in Uzbekistan

A major initiative of Uzbekistan has been the adoption of the Comprehensive Plan of Action for the practical implementation of anti-corruption measures in May 2015. To prepare this first anti-corruption Action Plan, Uzbekistan has involved different state bodies and organisations; the opinion of civil society and academic circles was taken into account. The Plan includes activities on anti-corruption policy and some areas of corruption prevention, for example, conducting studies and surveys on corruption, development and implementation of public education programmes, adoption of preventive measures in state institutions, competitive recruitment, Code of ethical conduct in public sector. The report highlights that Uzbekistan has made steps to implement the Plan and it welcomes the preparation of an implementation report reflecting measures taken that will be made public. At the next stage of anticorruption policy development it is necessary for Uzbekistan to define its basis, including goals and main directions, and to continue development of similar plans of practical implementation as in 2015.