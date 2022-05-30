This pilot monitoring report assesses Armenia's anti-corruption reforms and practices based on the criteria to test the new methodology for the 5th round of monitoring under the Istanbul Anti-Corruption Action Plan. The report analyses Armenia’s steps in building anti-corruption institutions and Armenia’s measures to detect, investigate and prosecute high-profile corruption cases. The report also identifies areas for improvement and provides recommendations.
Anti-Corruption Reforms in Armenia
Pilot 5th Round of Monitoring Under the Istanbul Anti-Corruption Action Plan