Anti-Corruption Reforms in Georgia

Georgia has achieved remarkable progress in fighting corruption over the past decade. This success was largely due to strong law-enforcement and administrative simplifications that eliminated petty corruption in the public administration. Now that these 'low-hanging' fruits have been picked, Georgia is now at the next stage of fighting corruption and, as many other countries, may be facing a new challenge of high level and complex corruption. Georgia is in a strong position to address this challenge, but to be successful it should not wait in complacency, but be a creative and active anti-corruption fighter, as it has been so far.