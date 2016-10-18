The Methodology for the 4th monitoring round under the Istanbul Action Plan was endorsed by the Steering Group at its 20th meeting on 22 April 2016. Taking into account the need to strengthen the methodology further, the Steering Group during its meeting in September 2017 adopted the attached amendments.
Istanbul Anti-Corruption Action Plan
Methodology of the Fourth Round Monitoring
Report
Implementing the OECD Anti-Bribery Convention
Abstract
