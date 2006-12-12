Anti-corruption reforms in Ukraine

This report provides information about measures taken by Ukraine to implement the recommendations received in January 2004 under the Istanbul Anti-Corruption Action Plan. The report was prepared on the basis of the answers to the questionnaire provided by Ukraine on 7 August 2006 and the information gathered during the on-site visit in October 2006 and immediately after. The report is structured along the January 2004 recommendations. For each recommendation, summary of measures, analysis and rating of compliance is given in order to reflect the progress achieved by Ukraine.