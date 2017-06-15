This project, launched in June 2023 and funded by the United States, aims to enhance anti-corruption measures in Kazakhstan. The goal of the project is to improve the quality and effectiveness of the detection, investigation and prosecution of corruption, as well as the application of confiscation measures and sanctions in corruption cases.
Country projects: Kazakhstan
This project aims to improve the quality and effectiveness of the detection, investigation and prosecution of corruption in Kazakhstan.
About
This project provides funding for three thematic workshops on topics related to recently endorsed anti-corruption legal tools, as well as those that are currently being drafted or are in the process of adoption by parliament. The workshops will cover non-conviction-based confiscation, criminalisation of unjustified enrichment and the promise and offer of a bribe as autonomous offences.
In addition, the capacity-building component includes three interlinked training events covering all stages of detection, investigation and prosecution of corruption. They will equip practitioners from the prosecution service, anti-corruption agency, agency for financial monitoring and agency for the return of illegally acquired assets, with knowledge on modern methods and best international practices in tackling high-level corruption, and will result in a manual on the training methodology, with examples of training materials. It will be shared with the project’s beneficiaries for further internal use in their capacity-building activities.
This project will analyse recent practices in applying confiscation measures and sanctions in corruption cases, providing recommendations aimed at improving the quality and effectiveness of their implementation.
This project will contribute to the improvement of the legal framework for the return of assets of illicit origin to the state, to expand the scope and increase the effectiveness of its practical application.
Related publications
-
15 June 2017
-
22 May 2007
-
28 September 2007
-
13 September 2017
-
10 October 2014
-
29 September 2011
Related topics
-
The Anti-Corruption Network for Eastern Europe and Central Asia is a regional outreach programme of the OECD Working Group on Bribery, established in 1998. It supports member countries in their efforts to prevent and combat corruption, through country reviews, practitioners’ networks and country-specific technical assistance.Learn more
-
The Istanbul Anti-corruption Action Plan is the Anti-Corruption Network for Eastern Europe and Central Asia's sub-regional peer-review programme. Launched in 2003, it supports anti-corruption reforms through country reviews and by monitoring the implementation of recommendations.Learn more