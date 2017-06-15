Country projects: Kazakhstan

This project provides funding for three thematic workshops on topics related to recently endorsed anti-corruption legal tools, as well as those that are currently being drafted or are in the process of adoption by parliament. The workshops will cover non-conviction-based confiscation, criminalisation of unjustified enrichment and the promise and offer of a bribe as autonomous offences.

In addition, the capacity-building component includes three interlinked training events covering all stages of detection, investigation and prosecution of corruption. They will equip practitioners from the prosecution service, anti-corruption agency, agency for financial monitoring and agency for the return of illegally acquired assets, with knowledge on modern methods and best international practices in tackling high-level corruption, and will result in a manual on the training methodology, with examples of training materials. It will be shared with the project’s beneficiaries for further internal use in their capacity-building activities.