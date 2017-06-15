Skip to main content
Login on your MyOECD account
  • English
  • Cette page n'est pas disponible en Français

OECD Integrity Scan of Kazakhstan

Preventing Corruption for a Competitive Economy
Report

More info

DOI
https://doi.org/10.1787/9789264272880-en
Authors
OECD
Tags
OECD Public Governance Reviews
Download PDF

Cite this content as:

OECD (2017), OECD Integrity Scan of Kazakhstan: Preventing Corruption for a Competitive Economy, OECD Public Governance Reviews, OECD Publishing, Paris, https://doi.org/10.1787/9789264272880-en.
Go to top