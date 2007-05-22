Fighting Corruption in Transition Economies: Kazakhstan 2007

This report is a review of Kazakhstan’s legal and institutional framework for fighting corruption, in accordance with the framework provided by the Anti-Corruption Network for Transition Economies, based at the OECD. The review examines: (1) national anti-corruption policy and institutions currently in place in Kazakhstan; (2) national anti-corruption legislation and preventive measures to ensure integrity of civil service; and (3) effective financial control.

The review process is based on the OECD practice of mutual analysis and policy formulation. The main input for the review was the self-assessment report prepared by the government of Kazakhstan. An international group of peers then provided an expert assessment and draft recommendations. Finally, a review meeting (attended by national governments, international organisations, civil and business associations) discussed the report and its expert assessment, and endorsed the recommendations for Kazakhstan.

This publication contains all the recommendations, as well as the full text of the self-assessment report provided by the government of Kazakhstan. Thus, it provides an important guide for the country as it develops its anti-corruption actions, and it will serve as a useful reference for other countries reforming their anti-corruption policies, legislation and institutions.

While these recommendations are not legally binding, they represent Kazakhstan’s commitment to fighting corruption. Implementation of these recommendations will also help the country meet its legally binding obligations under the United Nation’s Convention on Corruption and the Council of Europe’s Criminal Law Convention on Corruption. The results of this review will also be used to regularly monitor Kazakhstan’s progress in implementing the recommendations.