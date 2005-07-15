This book presents the outcomes of a review of legal and institutional frameworks for fighting corruption in Azerbaijan, which was carried out in the framework of the Anti-Corruption Network for Transition Economies based at the OECD. The review examined national anti-corruption policy and institutions currently in place in Azerbaijan, national anti-corruption legislation, and preventive measures to ensure the integrity of civil service and effective financial control. This publication contains the recommendations as well as the full text of the self-assessment report provided by the government of Azerbaijan.
Fighting Corruption in Transition Economies: Azerbaijan 2005
Report
Fighting Corruption in Transition Economies
Share
Facebook Twitter LinkedIn
Abstract
In the same series
-
22 May 2007
-
15 July 2005
-
15 July 2005
-
12 July 2005
-
12 July 2005
-
12 July 2005
Related publications
-
1 July 2024
-
18 June 2024
-
-
13 December 2023
-
13 December 2023
-
5 December 2023
-
4 December 2023
-
Working paper25 May 2023