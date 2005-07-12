This book presents the outcomes of a review of legal and institutional frameworks for fighting corruption in Tajikistan, which was carried out in the framework of the Anti-Corruption Network for Transition Economies based at the OECD. The review examined national anti-corruption policy and institutions currently in place in Tajikistan, national anti-corruption legislation, and preventive measures to ensure the integrity of civil service and effective financial control. This publication contains the recommendations as well as the full text of the self-assessment report provided by the government of Tajikistan.
Fighting Corruption in Transition Economies: Tajikistan 2005
Report
Fighting Corruption in Transition Economies
Abstract
