The programme was in operation between 2021 and 2023. It provided assistance to the Eastern Partnership countries (Armenia, Azerbaijan, Georgia, Moldova and Ukraine). The aim was to strengthen evidence-based, anti-corruption policy development and the implementation of reforms; reinforce law-enforcement action against high-level and complex corruption; and strengthen specific, corruption-prone sectors such as education and business. It was jointly implemented by the OECD/ACN and the Open Government Partnership.
Anti-Corruption Network for Eastern Europe and Central Asia
Collaboration with the European Union
In 2021, collaboration between ACN and the EU began with the launch of the EU for Integrity Programme for the Eastern Partnership.