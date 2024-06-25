Collaboration with the European Union

The programme was in operation between 2021 and 2023. It provided assistance to the Eastern Partnership countries (Armenia, Azerbaijan, Georgia, Moldova and Ukraine). The aim was to strengthen evidence-based, anti-corruption policy development and the implementation of reforms; reinforce law-enforcement action against high-level and complex corruption; and strengthen specific, corruption-prone sectors such as education and business. It was jointly implemented by the OECD/ACN and the Open Government Partnership.