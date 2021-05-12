OECD Business Integrity in Eastern Europe and Central Asia Roundtable webinar
As part of the OECD Business Integrity Roundtable series, this webinar explores trends and good practices in the region and the role of ombudsman offices. It also takes a look at future activities, including ongoing monitoring by the OECD Anti-Corruption Network for Eastern Europe and Central Asia (ACN) and a joint capacity-building project in the region with ACN and the European Bank for Reconstruction and Development.