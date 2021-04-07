ACN webinar: Incentives for business integrity
This webinar brings together prominent speakers from the OECD and non-member public and private sectors to discuss the following questions: What drives corporate compliance? Do the reasons differ across regions or between OECD and non-OECD countries, and do these differences matter? How can we further level the global playing field for companies to promote better business integrity? What can be done by governments, the private sector and international players such as the OECD?