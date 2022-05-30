Country projects: Ukraine

Despite the restrictions imposed by Russia’s unprovoked and unjustified war of aggression against Ukraine, the OECD continues to support Ukraine across several targeted policy areas, including anti-corruption reforms. In June 2023, the OECD and the Government of Ukraine launched a four-year programme to strengthen Ukraine’s reform, recovery and reconstruction and help it advance its EU and OECD accession ambitions.

In February 2023, Ukraine was granted participant status in the OECD Working Group on Bribery, with a view to accede to the OECD Convention on Combating Bribery of Foreign Public Officials in International Business Transactions. Accession to the convention and related legal instruments is one of Ukraine’s priorities under the programme. This goal requires significant reform of anti-corruption legislation and building the capacity of law-enforcement bodies to combat foreign bribery. The OECD supports Ukraine in this through the projects below.