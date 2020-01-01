This report analyses progress made by Ukraine in carrying out anti-corruption reforms and implementing recommendations of the IAP since the adoption of the Third Monitoring Round report in March 2015. The report focuses on three areas: anti-corruption policy, prevention of corruption, enforcement of criminal responsibility for corruption. The in-depth review of the sector will be conducted separately through a bisprocedure and is not part of the adopted report.
Anti-corruption reforms in Ukraine
4th round of monitoring of the Istanbul Anti-Corruption Action Plan