High-level meeting of anti-corruption decision-makers in Eastern Europe and Central Asia

This high-level meeting convened ministers, heads of anti-corruption and law-enforcement agencies and other top anti-corruption decision-makers from the Eastern Europe and Central Asia region. Members of the OECD Working Group on Bribery, representatives of international organisations, civil society and business organisations also participated.

The meeting provided a unique opportunity to discuss achievements and challenges in the fight against corruption in the region, identified strategic directions for future work and confirmed countries’ commitment to cleansing Eastern Europe and Central Asia of corruption.

Anti-corruption decision-makers from the region were able to reaffirm a shared commitment against corruption by endorsing the 2023-2026 work programme of the OECD's Anti-Corruption Network for Eastern Europe and Central Asia and pledged to ensure its implementation.