Data-driven cities: Informing urban resilience and sustainability

On October 23 and 24, 2023, at the Institut Français du Cameroun in Yaoundé, the Climate Chance association brought together 800 African players from the "climate community": high-level personalities, experts, players in the field, representatives of local authorities, businesses and organized civil society.

As part of the event, the OECD Sahel and West Africa Club (SWAC/OECD) along with United Cities and Local Governments (CGLU) organised a training event. The module dove into tht heart of urban innovation and potential to harness spatial data for evidence-based decision making. As cities face the urgent challenges of climate change, this training put participants at the forefront of cutting-edge solutions. Participants explored concrete examples of open, ready-to-use spatial data to assess the resilience, sustainability and livability of cities. They discovered how data-driven insights empower decision makers to access resilient land-based policy and financing, attract climate finance and achieve the Sustainable Development Goals.