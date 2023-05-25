Accessible and sustainable transport systems in African cities for all: filling in the data gap

Achieving the target of sustainability in urban transport systems also means considering the needs of different users and thereby offering equal levels of accessibility to transport to all different groups. The need to adopt a gender-sensitive perspective is emerging as a challenging and impending task for urban transport policymakers and planners everywhere in the world. Transport systems in Africa are often falling behind rapid urbanisation, which creates constraints for women navigating the city to access services and opportunities. The gender imbalance emerging from current patterns and trends reveals the existence of a disparity. Tailoring mobility services to address the needs of different genders is hindered by a scarcity of gender mobility data and statistics.

Part of the 2023 International Transport Forum (ITF) Summit, this side event co-hosted by the Sahel and West Africa Club (SWAC/OECD) and the German Development Agency (GIZ), examines emerging gender-sensitive methodologies to data collection and discusses its integration into decision-making for equitable sustainable transport systems in rapidly urbanising cities in Africa.