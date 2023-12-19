Cities, climate and development

As African cities continue to urbanise, the need to accommodate a growing population is becoming more pronounced. As a result, cities are expanding, but the way in which this growth unfolds has profound implications for spatial efficiency - whether it manifests itself on the periphery or at the heart of urban centres. This has critical implications for future sustainability, affecting variables such as transport energy use, emissions and overall accessibility. Remarkably, there is an observable trend among very large cities in Africa, particularly those with more than four million inhabitants, to be more compact than smaller cities and to use space more efficiently. This trend is not coincidental, but can be attributed to the increased constraints of outward expansion, which impose discernible penalties such as longer travel times. The interplay between city size and spatial dynamics becomes a crucial determinant in shaping urban landscapes and, consequently, sustainability and even quality of life.