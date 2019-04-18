Regional Integration in Border Cities

This report, part of the “Cities” collection, highlights the contribution of border towns to the process of regional integration in West Africa. For 18 countries, six indicators are used to identify the specificities of border towns at the local, national and international levels: demography, urban morphology, formal enterprises, health infrastructure, road accessibility, border control posts. These indicators are analysed from the perspective of three geographical scales of regional integration (density, distance and division). The report details the economic and institutional obstacles facing border towns. It concludes with place-based political options to facilitate the economic and political development of West African border towns.

Also in this Collection:

“Population and Morphology of Border Cities”, No. 21

“Businesses and Health in Border Cities”, No. 22

“Accessibility and Infrastructure in Border Cities”, No. 23