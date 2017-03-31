Skip to main content
Cities and Spatial Interactions in West Africa

Working paper

DOI
https://doi.org/10.1787/57b30601-en
Authors
Rafael Prieto Curiel, Philipp Heinrigs, Inhoi Heo
Tags
West African Papers
Cite this content as:

Prieto Curiel, R., P. Heinrigs and I. Heo (2017), “Cities and Spatial Interactions in West Africa ”, West African Papers, No. 5, OECD Publishing, Paris, https://doi.org/10.1787/57b30601-en.
