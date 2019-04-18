Businesses and Health in Border Cities

This report, part of the “Cities” collection, analyses the spatial distribution of formal enter¬prises and health infrastructure in West Africa. The analysis shows that sectors crucial for regional integration are concentrated in economic capitals rather than in border areas. These results illustrate the difficulty that many West African countries have in distributing the potential for economic development throughout the country. The mapping of health infrastructure shows that border towns have a surplus of medical centres and a deficit of hospitals and maternity wards relative to their urban populations. The report identifies several regions in which closer co-operation could favour the establishment of cross-border health facilities.

