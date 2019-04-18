Skip to main content
Login on your MyOECD account

Population and Morphology of Border Cities

Working paper

More info

DOI
https://doi.org/10.1787/80dfd9d8-en
Authors
OECD
Tags
West African Papers
Download PDF

Select a language

English
français

Cite this content as:

OECD (2019), “Population and Morphology of Border Cities”, West African Papers, No. 21, OECD Publishing, Paris, https://doi.org/10.1787/80dfd9d8-en.
Go to top