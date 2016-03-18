Skip to main content
Urbanisation Dynamics in West Africa 1950–2010

Africapolis I, 2015 Update
https://doi.org/10.1787/9789264252233-en
François Moriconi-Ebrard, Dominique Harre, Philipp Heinrigs
West African Studies
Moriconi-Ebrard, F., D. Harre and P. Heinrigs (2016), Urbanisation Dynamics in West Africa 1950–2010: Africapolis I, 2015 Update, West African Studies, OECD Publishing, Paris, https://doi.org/10.1787/9789264252233-en.
