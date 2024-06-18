The sixteenth edition of the International Economic Forum on Latin America and the Caribbean – LAC Forum, Scaling up Financing for Development, took place on Wednesday, May 22nd 2024, at the OECD Conference Centre.





The Forum is part of the 11th edition of the Semaines de l’Amérique latine et des Caraïbes, organised by the Government of France from May 16th to June 2nd, 2024.



The Forum is one of the most significant events in Europe dedicated to Latin America and the Caribbean. It was jointly organised by the OECD Development Centre, the Inter-American Development Bank (IDB) and the French Development Agency (AFD). It brought together leaders from the public and private sectors as well as high-level representatives from international organisations and civil society to discuss the region’s most pressing development issues.