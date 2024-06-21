Skip to main content
Platform on Investment in Africa

Africa needs USD 130-170 billion annually to bridge its infrastructure gap and generate sustainable growth. At the same time, about 80% of infrastructure projects fail at the feasibility and planning stage, and significant share of public spending on infrastructure is lost throughout projects development cycle. The Accelerating and Scaling-up Quality Infrastructure Investment in Africa (ASQIIA) initiative has been designed to support Africa’s policymakers generate bankable and impactful infrastructure project pipelines for economic transformation and continental integration. 

