In the framework of the African Union Programme for Infrastructure Development in Africa (PIDA) second ten-year implementation process, ASQIIA brings together policy makers, practitioners, investors, experts and global partners to: (i) support African governments and local infrastructure ecosystems perform well better in quality infrastructure projects preparation and implementation, and (ii) promote exchanges of good practices and synergies through knowledge sharing and mutual learning to bring a greater number of projects to fruition.
Platform on Investment in Africa
Africa needs USD 130-170 billion annually to bridge its infrastructure gap and generate sustainable growth. At the same time, about 80% of infrastructure projects fail at the feasibility and planning stage, and significant share of public spending on infrastructure is lost throughout projects development cycle. The Accelerating and Scaling-up Quality Infrastructure Investment in Africa (ASQIIA) initiative has been designed to support Africa’s policymakers generate bankable and impactful infrastructure project pipelines for economic transformation and continental integration.