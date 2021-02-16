Infrastructure and development

In the pursuit of sustainable development, there is more to ‌infrastructure than building assets: investment decisions must consider the full economic, social and environmental outcomes of projects over the long term. This requires strong institutional capabilities; a stable regulatory framework; a great deal of technical and financial expertise; as well as the constant refinement of an enabling environment for investors. For many developing and emerging economies, the challenges can be daunting. The OECD helps them design and implement adequate policy responses, with a series of analytical studies and dialogues.