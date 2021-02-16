Skip to main content
Login on your MyOECD account

Infrastructure and development

Water and sanitation, transport, energy and other infrastructure underpin human development, economic growth and poverty alleviation. The OECD provides data, analysis and guidance to policy makers as they strive to mobilise the necessary finance; design and implement efficient, cost-effective and sustainable projects; and control for their environmental and social impacts.

Policy sub-issue

Key links

Select a language

English
français
Go to top