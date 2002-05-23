Skip to main content
Login on your MyOECD account

Impact of Transport Infrastructure Investment on Regional Development

Report

More info

DOI
https://doi.org/10.1787/9789264193529-en
Authors
OECD
Tags

Select a language

English
français

Cite this content as:

OECD (2002), Impact of Transport Infrastructure Investment on Regional Development, OECD Publishing, Paris, https://doi.org/10.1787/9789264193529-en.
Go to top