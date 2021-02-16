Skip to main content
Login on your MyOECD account
  • English
  • Cette page n'est pas disponible en Français

Sustainably financing infrastructure in sub-Saharan Africa - What role for the DAC?

Policy paper

More info

DOI
https://doi.org/10.1787/b0c9647c-en
Authors
OECD
Tags
OECD Development Policy Papers
Download PDF

Cite this content as:

OECD (2021), “Sustainably financing infrastructure in sub-Saharan Africa - What role for the DAC?”, OECD Development Policy Papers, No. 36, OECD Publishing, Paris, https://doi.org/10.1787/b0c9647c-en.
Go to top