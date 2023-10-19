Skip to main content
Infrastructure governance

High-quality infrastructure is one of the backbones for achieving long-term inclusive development. nevertheless, infrastructure projects can sometimes fail to meet their time frame, budget and service delivery objectives. this is often due to shortcomings in the country’s governance framework for infrastructure. Good governance of infrastructure not only promotes value for money and affordability, but also helps to make the right projects happen in a manner that is trusted by users and citizens.

