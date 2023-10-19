Infrastructure governance

Sustainable and resilient infrastructure is designed and built to withstand and recover from disasters and disruptions, such as extreme weather events or socioeconomic challenges. It is built to contribute to long-term sustainability goals while incorporating measures to enhance resilience to shocks and stresses. As infrastructure assets are being planned and developed, maintained and upgraded, it is critical that these objectives are taken into account. Ensuring financing is available and costs towards these considerations are made, will ensure that infrastructure assets are being adapted to the economic and social environment in which they operate.