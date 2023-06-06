Skip to main content
OECD Infrastructure Governance Indicators

Conceptual framework, design, methodology and preliminary results
Working paper

DOI
https://doi.org/10.1787/95c2cef2-en
Authors
Ana Maria Ruiz Rivadeneira, Tenzin Dekyi, Lorena Cruz
Tags
OECD Working Papers on Public Governance
Cite this content as:

Ruiz Rivadeneira, A., T. Dekyi and L. Cruz (2023), “OECD Infrastructure Governance Indicators: Conceptual framework, design, methodology and preliminary results”, OECD Working Papers on Public Governance, No. 59, OECD Publishing, Paris, https://doi.org/10.1787/95c2cef2-en.
